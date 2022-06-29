JK Govt orders probe into opening of schools to recruit political workers

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a probe into the alleged scam of opening of new primary schools by the past regimes in the Union Territory to recruit their own political workers.

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir in order has directed all chief education officers (CEOs) of the Valley to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the opening of new primary schools by the past regimes to recruit their own political workers.

The CEOs have been asked to submit their report to the Directorate of School Education within 10 days.

The CEOs have, in turn, sought necessary details and information from the Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs). The order has come after the government ordered closure of private schools on government land. The order, which would have impacted about 2 lakh students across J&K, has been stayed by the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) president G N Var termed the latest government order as “bizarre”. “The schools are established as per government rules and regulations. No hanky-panky is possible,” he said. Var said the emphasis in private schools is upon providing quality education to the students and no school is ready to compromise on it.

“How can political workers be recruited in schools? It is not possible,” he said. Var said the schools take even a single complaint from a parent seriously and that in such a scenario it is not possible to recruit political workers in schools. “Educational institutes are not a place to recruit political workers,” he said.

2 shot dead by Army at LoC fence in J&K

Srinagar: Two locals were shot dead by Army close to border fence at the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara on Tuesday. The police said a large cache of arms and ammunition, including armour-piercing bullets, were recovered from them and they apparently came to facilitate infiltration of militants.