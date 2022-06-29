STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra floor test: Congress in a fix despite Kamal Nath asking MLAs not to fall for money

There have been concerns in the party that some Congress MLAs may “cross vote” during the floor test.

Published: 29th June 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Worried? Former Madhya Pradesh CM and observer for Maharashtra, Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari calling for a floor test at 11 am Thursday for Shiv Sena-led the state government to prove its majority, Congress seems to be a worried lot to keep its flock together and prevent them from cross-voting with party leaders claiming that the BJP has approached party MLAs.  

Another problem bothering the grand old party is factionalism in Maharashtra Congress which could impact the outcome during the floor test. The factionalism in the party was visible during the recent MLC elections in the state where Party MLAs cross-voted and the party could win only one seat.

Several senior Maharashtra Congress leaders including state Congress chief Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, and Balasahab Thorat don't see eye to eye. “All of them have the support of 4-6 Congress MLAs and things can go any way for some of them who have been upset with the party’s appointments in the state,” said sources.

There have been concerns in the party that some Congress MLAs may “cross vote” during the floor test. The Sena government has approached the Supreme Court over Koshyari’s floor test diktat and the matter is scheduled to be heard later this evening.   

Sources said that senior party leader Kamal Nath, who has been named observer by the party to look after the Maharashtra situation, has been in touch with the 44 party MLAs and during meetings has told them not to switch for monetary benefits.

"Kamal Nath has told all the MLAs that they should remain loyal to the party. He said that he can pay them from his own pocket provided that they don't fall for post and monetary benefits," said party sources.

ALSO READMaharashtra political crisis: The drama before the endgame

Several party leaders claimed that the BJP has been in touch with the party MLAs. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Nasir Hussain said that the BJP has approached the Congress MLAs and other opposition MLAs as the BJP doesn't have enough numbers to form the government, even with the support of a splinter group of Shiv Sena MLAs under Eknath Shinde. According to reports, the Sena MLAs who were camping in Guwahati are scheduled to be moved to Goa ahead of Thursday’s floor test.

A senior party leader also talked about that there has been no clarity on the party's stand on the entire episode and it's all wait and watch.

"The most important thing for the party in the present situation is to keep the MLAs together. The party is watching the situation and the entire thing is handled by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray," said another party leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra floor test Congress Party nana patole
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp