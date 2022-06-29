STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv

The Cabinet also decided to rename the Navi Mumbai International Airport after the late 'Dinkar Balu Patil', a prominent leader of the coastal Konkan belt.

Published: 29th June 2022 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approved the contentious proposals of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad as well as the new upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, here on Wednesday.

Accordingly, Aurangabad and Osmanabad shall be rechristened as 'Sambhajinagar' and 'Dharashiv', respectively, in deference to the wishes of many locals and political groups.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport -- currently being constructed by the Adani Group in adjoining Raigad to decongest Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai -- shall be renamed after the late 'Dinkar Balu Patil', a prominent leader of the coastal Konkan belt, instead of the Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, as earlier contemplated.

These major decisions -- among several others came at what is billed as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's 'final cabinet' meeting, with all ministers of the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance present.

The renaming of Aurangabad was among the crucial demands of the group of rebels who left Maharashtra late on June 20 putting the MVA government in limbo and now the stage is set for a critical floor test to prove its majority on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Thackeray thanked all his cabinet colleagues and officials for their cooperation in the past two-and-half-years as all eyes were riveted to the ongoing Supreme Court hearing that could have a bearing on the MVA's future.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra to rename Aurangabad Maharashtra crisis Navi Mumbai International Airport
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp