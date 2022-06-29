Mumbai: 18 killed, 13 hurt as building falls

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: At least 18 people died while 13 others, including a 17-year-old youth, were injured after a four-storey building collapsed at Kurla’s Naik Nagar society in Mumbai late on Monday night.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, more residents are feared to be trapped under the debris. “The rescue operation is going on. We fear that about 10 residents may still be trapped under the debris. We are still removing the debris. This operation will continue for some more time,” said a fire services official.

The deceased include 28-year-old Ajay Bhola, who was initially rescued and taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning, where he was declared brought dead. Early in the morning, a 30-year-old man whose identity is yet to be confirmed was declared dead by the hospital.

The incident happened when a wing of the residential building collapsed around midnight of Monday. As per government records, the building, which was constructed in 1973, had four wings. While the first three wings have five-storeys, the fourth one had four floors. In 2013, this building had carried out major renovations, including several additions and alterations.

That repair work had apparently damaged and weakened the structure of the building. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had also issued a notice to them but the residents of this building had given an undertaking that if something happens with this building, they would be held responsible.

Ex-gratia aid, free treatment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased while the injured will be given free medical treatment by the government. The injured persons have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.