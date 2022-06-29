Mumbai Diary: Congress, NCP with Sena through thick and thin

Sudhir Suryavanshi By

Cong, NCP with Sena through thick and thin

In 2019, when Ajit Pawar revolted against NCP chief Sharad Pawar Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray firmly stood with Sharad Pawar. They were successful in disintegrating the beleaguered party and went on to forme the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Now, after 2.5 years, Sonia Gandhi has once again dialled Thackeray to express solidarity after a faction of Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against the him. Besides, senior Pawar also reaffirmed support to Thackeray amid this political crisis. Interestingly, the rebelling MLAs led by Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde had demanded CM Uddhav to exit the ‘unnatural’ MVA and join forces with the BJP.

Pawar declares all-out support to Uddhav

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar asked its people to prepare them mentally in order to sit in Opposition if the Maha Vikas Aghadi loses the floor test or is not able to rein in the rebelling Shiv Sena MLAs. Pawar is known for his maverick and spellbound moves in India’s politics. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after the revolt of his MLAs was prepared to resign but NCP chief pursued him, wanting him not to step down as there are many moves yet to be played. Since then, the political drama has taken a different turn and it is continuing. Amid the political turbulence set off by the Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, Pawar had said that NCP will support Uddhav till the last minute.

BJP treads legal route, stays alert amid crisis

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis made five visits to Delhi in the last seven days. Fadnavis is most probable chief minister if the BJP comes back to power in Maharashtra. He is purportedly the man behind the rebelling Shiv Sena faction which is holed up in Assam. However, the rebel MLAs’ matter is in the Supreme Court and the developments in the state assembly are crucial. Therefore the BJP has been considering all possible legal recourses. The party does not want to repeat the 2019 circumstances where BJP’s 80-hour government with Ajit Pawar was made to fall. Such a big fiasco is the last thing the BJP wants now prompting them to exercise caution.

