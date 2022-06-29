NIA registers case under UAPA in Udaipur killing, says accused wanted to 'strike terror among masses'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday registered a case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the "heinous murder" of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur by two people who, the agency said, wanted to "strike terror among the masses across the country".

A spokesperson for the agency said NIA teams have already reached Udaipur and requisite action for expeditious investigation of the case has been initiated.

"The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act in the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country," he said.

He said the case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UA(P)A. The case was initially registered at the Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur."

NIA has re-registered a case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 against accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Telli on 28.6.2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the two accused had inflicted multiple injuries to the victim with sharp weapons.