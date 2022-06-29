STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi meets UAE President on way back from G-7 meet

It was the first in person meeting between the two leaders after 2019 and the UAE President came to receive PM Modi at the airport.

Published: 29th June 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met UAE’s newly-appointed President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and the two leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen and diversify the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi met Sheikh Mohamed during a brief stopover here on his way to India from Germany after the G-7 summit to personally convey his condolences on the demise of former president of the Gulf nation Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It was the first in person meeting between the two leaders after 2019 and the UAE President came to receive PM Modi at the airport. “I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayad Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at the Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him,’’ said PM Modi.

PM Modi congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the third President of the UAE and becoming the Ruler of Abu Dhabi. PM Modi also extended an invite for the President to visit India and thanked him for taking care of the 3.5 million Indian community that lived in UAE, especially during the pandemic period.

Both the leaders talked about India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. During a virtual Summit in February this year, India and UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into force in May.

“CEPA is expected to further boost trade and investment between both countries. Bilateral trade between India and UAE in 2021-22 was $72 billion. UAE is India’s third largest trade partner and second largest export destination.  FDI in India by the UAE has increased over the past few years and is at present over $12 billion,’’ according to the Ministry of External Affairs. This agreement aims to take the bilateral trade to over $100 billion by 2030.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi G7
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp