STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs land in Goa for overnight stay

As the Supreme Court gave a go ahead with the floor test on Thursday, the rebel MLAs are expected to leave for Mumbai early on Thursday morning.

Published: 29th June 2022 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Eknath Shinde

Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde with Sena MLA Uday Samant (R) and others. (File photo | PTI)

By Agencies

PANAJI: The Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde reached the Dabolim airport from Guwahati on Wednesday night, from where they were headed towards the Taj Hotel in Panaji for night stay.

Tight security was provided to them while travelling in coaches from the Dabolim airport to the Taj Resort and Convention Centre in Panaji.

As the Supreme Court gave a go ahead with the floor test on Thursday, the rebel MLAs are expected to leave for Mumbai early on Thursday morning.

ALSO READ | Uddhav Thackeray steps down as Maharashtra CM after SC refuses to stay floor test

Meanwhile, while the rebel group was travelling from Guwahati to Goa, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation from the top post in a virtual conversation with the people of Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held a marathon hearing on a plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test and prove its majority in the House on Thursday.

Police sources informed that the security at the Dabolim airport and the Taj Resort in Panaji will not be withdrawn till the rebel MLAs proceed to Mumbai on Thursday morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra crisis Eknath Shinde Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp