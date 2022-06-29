STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sanjay Raut gets fresh Enforcement Directorate summons to face probe

His lawyers met Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai on Tuesday and sought about two weeks’ time for his appearance, but the agency gave him relief only until this month-end.

Published: 29th June 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut asking him to join its probe on July 1 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai ‘chawl’. He was issued the first summons for Tuesday but he sought more time citing official commitments and a meeting he was supposed to attend at Alibaug in Raigad district of the state.

His lawyers met Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai on Tuesday and sought about two weeks’ time for his appearance, but the agency gave him relief only until this month-end. Raut also held a press conference in the morning and said he “will go” to the ED the moment he gets free. “I am a lawmaker. I know the law.

Even if the law implementing agencies are working in the wrong way, I am a law-abiding person,” he said. On Monday, when Raut was asked to appear before the agency officials, he dared them to arrest him. “I have just learned that I am summoned by the ED. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra…,” Raut said on social media.

He is fronting the battle for the survival of the Uddhav Thackeray government. “We, Balasaheb’s Shivsainiks, are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won’t take the Guwahati route. Arrest me! Jai Hind!” said Raut.

The federal financial investigating agency started a money laundering probe on the basis of an FIR registered by the Mumbai police economic offences wing in March 2018. The case was filed against Guru Ashish Constructions Pvt Ltd, R. Kumar Wadhwan, S. Kumar Wadhwan, Pravin Raut, a former director of Guru Ashish Constructions, and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp