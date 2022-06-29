STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal's bail plea hearing deferred

Singhal had filed a bail petition through her lawyer Biswajit Mukherjee before the special PMLA court of Prabhat Kumar Sharma on Monday.

Published: 29th June 2022

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RANCHI:  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought time from a special PMLA court to file its reply against the bail plea of suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who was held in a money laundering case. The next hearing is on July 4.  

Singhal had filed a bail petition through her lawyer Biswajit Mukherjee before the special PMLA court of Prabhat Kumar Sharma on Monday. She has sought bail on health grounds, and also has challenged the judicial custody as illegal.

The ED, after interrogation for over 15 hours, had arrested Singhal on May 11 in a case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. According to the information provided by ED, `1.43 crore more than the known sources of her income was recovered from the bank accounts of Singhal while she was posted as Deputy Commissioner in Khunti, Palamu and Chatra. 

