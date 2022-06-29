STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Taking Balasaheb’s Hindutva, Shiv Sena forward: Shinde

Six days after landing in Guwahati, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde made his first appearance before the media on Tuesday, saying the rebel MLAs are abiding by Bal Thackeray’s ideology.

Published: 29th June 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Six days after landing in Guwahati, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde made his first appearance before the media on Tuesday, saying the rebel MLAs are abiding by Bal Thackeray’s ideology. Shinde was on his way out of the five-star Radisson Blu hotel when he approached the journalists stationed outside the hotel’s entrance. He told them that party spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar would keep updating them.

“Our spokesperson Kesarkar is regularly providing you information on our role and stand. We are taking Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals about Hindutva and the Shiv Sena forward. There is no confusion about it,” Shinde said. “We will inform you when we decide on our next step.” 

Shinde also said something in Marathi for the convenience of Marathi journalists visiting from Maharashtra to cover the issue. According to sources, Shinde and the rebel camp he is leading would leave for Mumbai on Thursday. Sources added that Shinde has denied reports that he would visit Delhi.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindutva Shiv Sena
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp