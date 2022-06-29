Taking Balasaheb’s Hindutva, Shiv Sena forward: Shinde

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Six days after landing in Guwahati, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde made his first appearance before the media on Tuesday, saying the rebel MLAs are abiding by Bal Thackeray’s ideology. Shinde was on his way out of the five-star Radisson Blu hotel when he approached the journalists stationed outside the hotel’s entrance. He told them that party spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar would keep updating them.

“Our spokesperson Kesarkar is regularly providing you information on our role and stand. We are taking Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideals about Hindutva and the Shiv Sena forward. There is no confusion about it,” Shinde said. “We will inform you when we decide on our next step.”

Shinde also said something in Marathi for the convenience of Marathi journalists visiting from Maharashtra to cover the issue. According to sources, Shinde and the rebel camp he is leading would leave for Mumbai on Thursday. Sources added that Shinde has denied reports that he would visit Delhi.

