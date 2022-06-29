STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the plans, conspiracy of the accused and their links with national or international agencies will be disclosed.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said his government has taken a serious view of the gruesome murder of a tailor in Udaipur, asserting such incidents cannot take place without the involvement of radical elements at national and international levels.

Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and a curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

Mobile Internet services were suspended across all 33 districts of Rajasthan.

"We are taking the incident very seriously. This is not an ordinary issue and it cannot happen until there is a link with radical elements at the national and international levels. This is what experience says," Gehlot told reporters in Jodhpur before leaving for Jaipur to chair a law and order review meeting.

He said the plans, conspiracy of the accused and their links with national or international agencies will be disclosed.

ALSO READ | Udaipur murder: Home Ministry directs NIA to probe international links in tailor's beheading

Terming it as a gruesome incident, the chief minister said the murder of the tailor is highly condemnable. He said the SIT has started its work and the government will be sharing its feedback after a law and order review meeting.

The Rajasthan Police had announced a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of the two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, in connection with the murder.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Lal was recently arrested by the local police over a post on social media.

On June 15, while he was on bail, he told police that he was receiving threat calls.

The local SHO summoned both sides to the police station and settled the matter, an official said.

After the murder, police suspended an assistant sub-inspector for negligence at that time.

The assailants entered Lal's shop in Dhan Mandi posing as customers. As the tailor took measurements Akhtari attacked him with a cleaver, nearly severing his neck.

The other man shot the brutal murderer with his mobile phone. The men fled from the scene and later uploaded this clip on social media.

In another video, the alleged assailant said they "beheaded" the tailor and threatened the prime minister for lighting "this fire".

