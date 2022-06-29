STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Udaipur murder is an act of terror: Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi also condemned the arrest of Alt News co-founder and journalist Mohammed Zubair by the Delhi Police.

Published: 29th June 2022 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Terming the horrific killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur district as an "act of terror," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded on Wednesday that the Congress government in the state initiate the strictest action under IPC and CrPC provisions against the accused.

"The killing of Kanhaiya Lal by the two men, which was shot on camera, is an act of terror, just like the 2015 killing of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri (UP) and the 2017 killing of Pahlu Khan in Alwar (Rajasthan) too were acts of terror. Violence cannot be justified as means of dissent and protest, we condemn violence. We also reiterate our demand to arrest suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma," Owaisi said while interacting with journalists in Bhopal on Wednesday.

He was also critical of those who killed the tailor, threatening on camera to behead the PM. "We've ideological differences with PM Modi, we are like two seas which can never meet. But that doesn't mean, that we'll support anyone for uttering such threats for our country's PM." 

He also said that "I put it on record that Muslims cannot come to power or change governments on their own anywhere in the Hindi heartland, so they should focus on increasing their numbers in power, by electing their own leaders in polls." 

On the Maharashtra crisis, Owaisi said that the party will decide its plan of action on the floor test in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha in time. There are two AIMIM MLAs presently in Maharashtra.

While slamming the Shiv Sena led government in Maharashtra over reports of possible renaming Aurangabad district as Sambhajinagar, the AIMIM chief said that instead of focussing on 
keeping their flock together, they (Shiv Sena) are working at renaming Aurangabad.

"Why isn't the Maharashtra government working at addressing the drinking water crisis and farmers' woes, which are the real problems facing Aurangabad," questioned Owaisi.

He also voiced opposition to the Modi government's Agnipath scheme and the arrest of fact-checker and Alt News co-founder journalist Mohammed Zubair by the Delhi police on charges of hurting religious sentiments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udaipur murder Kanhaiya Lal AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp