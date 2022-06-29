STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Udaipur murder meant to spread terror, both accused booked under UAPA: Gehlot

Official sources said the chief minister has also convened an all-party meeting at his residence at 6 pm on Wednesday over the Udaipur incident.

Published: 29th June 2022 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Police has booked the two men who brutally murdered Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur a day before under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

The Udaipur murder was meant to spread terror. Information has also surfaced that the killers have contacts aborad, he said.

The case will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police will fully cooperate with the probe agency, he said.

Gehlot made the remarks after charing a high-level meeting in which he reviewed the situation in Udaipur.

Official sources said the chief minister has also convened an all-party meeting at his residence at 6 pm on Wednesday over the Udaipur incident.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

ALSO READ | NIA registers case under UAPA in Udaipur killing, says accused wanted to 'trike terror among masses'

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.

"A high-level review meeting was held today on the Udaipur incident. Police officials said preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident was prima facie done to spreading terror" Gehlot tweeted. He said a case has been registered under UAPA.

Further investigation will be done by the NIA in which Rajasthan ATS will fully cooperate, he said. "The police and the administration should ensure law and order in the entire state and take strict action against those trying to create nuisance," he said.

It has also been decided to give out-of-term promotion to five policemen-- Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam -- who were prompt in arresting the accused involved in the Udaipur incident, the chief minister said.

Riyaz and Gose Mohammad had brutally murdered Lal, aged around 45 years, inside his shop in Dhan Mandi police station area on Tuesday. The two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been arrested by the police.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Udaipur murder Rajasthan NIA
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp