Ahmedabad Diary: Why was Cong state media chief ousted?

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

Why was Cong state media chief ousted?

Ahmedabad-based Congress leader Rohan Gupta, who is party social media and digital platforms chairperson, was recently removed from the post owing to his purported relationship with a BJP leader. Gupta’s wife and brother had been partners in a limited liability firm whose promoter Ajay Patel is a confidant of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In 2018, Ajay Patel lodged a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, while claiming that his wife and brother had resigned from the firm. Some Gujarat Congress leaders also posted proof of the Gupta’s ties – and demanded action from the High Command. This resentment within the party could hurt the Congress in the state Assembly poll.

Congress displeased with Raghu Sharma

Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma has been a topic for discussion more so because of his statements than his work. While former Congress leader Hardik Patel stood opposed to his recurring remark on Congress’ failures, now more senior leaders are upset with his statement. Not long ago, Raghu Sharma had quipped that leaders are in queue to leave the Congress, and said, “Two people would go this month, two more people will go next month. BJP wants to buy MLAs and spoil the atmosphere of Congress.” But the remark that attracted the most ire was when Raghu Sharma said, “We know only those who cannot win are leaving the Congress. In a way, BJP is collecting garbage from Congress.”

PM Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar on July 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on July 4, where he will inaugurate the Digital India Week in Gandhinagar. The event aims at increasing awareness and engagement with the Digital India initiative of the Centre and will see participation from the business community and experts associated with the IT sector. Conferences and seminars will be held on the sideline. PM Modi will address the gathering, as well as interact with the organisers and beneficiaries of the event. CM Bhupendra Patel, Minister of Communications and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics & IT, Rajiv Chandrasekhar, will attend and address the event.

