STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AIMIM fighting local body polls in 7 MP districts

The party is contesting the urban local body polls in seven districts of MP and harbours plans of contesting the Vidhan Sabha polls in 2023-end.

Published: 30th June 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo| Twitter)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  After having won a Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats in Maharashtra and five Vidhan Sabha seats in Bihar, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is now eyeing to emerge as a third force in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

The party is contesting the urban local body polls in seven districts of MP and harbours plans of contesting the Vidhan Sabha polls in 2023-end. “We’re making our electoral debut in MP politics with the urban local body polls,” Owaisi said here on Wednesday.

The urban local body polls are scheduled in two phases, on July 6 and July 13. “We’ll make all efforts to contest the 2023 Assembly polls,” Owaisi added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp