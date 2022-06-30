AIMIM fighting local body polls in 7 MP districts

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: After having won a Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats in Maharashtra and five Vidhan Sabha seats in Bihar, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is now eyeing to emerge as a third force in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

The party is contesting the urban local body polls in seven districts of MP and harbours plans of contesting the Vidhan Sabha polls in 2023-end. “We’re making our electoral debut in MP politics with the urban local body polls,” Owaisi said here on Wednesday.

The urban local body polls are scheduled in two phases, on July 6 and July 13. “We’ll make all efforts to contest the 2023 Assembly polls,” Owaisi added.