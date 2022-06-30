STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'BA.4, BA.5 subvariants causing COVID spike in Bengal': Experts sound caution

According to experts, it is mostly subvariant BA.5, which has features identical to BA.2, that is responsible for the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Published: 30th June 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Genome sequencing of Covid positive samples has revealed that Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 have started replacing the BA.2 alternative that caused the surge in cases of the infection in West Bengal earlier this year, a senior official of the state health department said on Thursday.

According to experts, it is mostly subvariant BA.5, which has features identical to BA.2, that is responsible for the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

"We have been conducting genome sequencing on positive samples in West Bengal. A few subvariants of Omicron, mostly the BA.4 and BA.5 was found. But there is nothing to worry about. The BA.5 subvariant though highly infectious is not that threatening, at least for those who have no comorbidities," Siddhartha Niyogi, director of health services said on Thursday.

"Examinations of the samples showed that the subvariant BA.5 is gradually replacing the BA.2," he said.

Most of the Covid samples sent to National Institute of BioMedical Genomics in Kalyani for genome sequencing tested positive for the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron along with some BA.4.

Kheya Mukherjee, the associate professor of the department of microbiology at Beliaghata ID&BG Hospital held the Omicron subvariant BA.5 responsible for the recent surge in COVID cases in Bengal.

The state, she said, will witness more and more cases in the next few weeks as the infectivity rate of BA.5 is "much more" than its predecessor, the BA.2, she said.

"The steep rise in the number of Covid cases in Bengal is primarily due to this subvariant BA.5. There are cases where subvariant BA.4 is present. There are cases which are still caused by BA.2. I doubt how complicated BA.5 will be compared to BA.2 subvariant because most of the people are vaccinated. The infection will be mild and the fatality rate will be low as well," Mukherjee told PTI.

The microbiologist also predicted that the infection will scale up in the coming days and might reach a peak before receding.

"In the state, the contagion has almost doubled in just five days and it shows that there will be several thousands of infections in a day. It may reach a peak at one point of time and then start receding," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BA.2 BA.4 BA.5 Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp