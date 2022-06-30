STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Child's Aadhaar not mandatory for availing benefits of Poshan scheme: Government

The clarification came in response to a media report which claimed that 'millions of children will soon need Aadhaar IDs to access their right to a nutritious meal'.

Published: 30th June 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development Ministry has clarified that a child's Aadhaar card is not mandatory for availing the benefits of nutrition scheme, and that these can be accessed using the mother's biometric card to register on the Poshan tracker app.

The clarification came in response to a media report which claimed that "millions of children will soon need Aadhaar IDs to access their right to a nutritious meal".

The WCD ministry insisted the Aadhar details of children are not mandatory and the ministry is ensuring that the benefits of the nutrition scheme is delivered using the Aadhar id of the mother.

The Press Information Bureau fact-check also made the clarification in a tweet.

"A media report claims that the Aadhar card of children is mandatory for availing the benefits of the POSHAN scheme#PIBFactCheck. This claim is #fake, the Aadhar card of children is not mandatory, the Aadhar ID of the mother is required for the Poshan Tracker," it tweeted.

The ministry recently proposed that the Anganwadi services should be digitised through the Poshan tracker to keep a tab on the nutrition access of the children moving across states.

"When you move from one place to another, it becomes easier for beneficiaries to identify you as part of the programme as a whole and that is why when we are proposing to the states that you universalise Poshan access. We are riding on the Aadhar linkage of the beneficiary," an official had said earlier this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aadhaar POSHAN scheme
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp