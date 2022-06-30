STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid-19: DCGI grants Emergency Use Authorization to India’s 1st mRNA vaccine

The DCGI on Tuesday granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to GEMCOVAC-19, which is India’s first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine.

Published: 30th June 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, whose mRNA Covid-19 vaccine GEMCOVAC-19 got the nod from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), said they are working on a booster dose that would be effective against the Omicron variant also.

The DCGI on Tuesday granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to GEMCOVAC-19, which is India's first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine. It can be used for people who are 18 years and above. It is only the third mRNA vaccine approved for Covid-19 in the world.

Gennova Chief Operating Officer Samit Mehta said the clinical trial protocol for the booster shot had been submitted using the Omicron variant.

“As far as the booster goes, we already have a candidate ready that will also address the Omicron variant in addition to Delta. We have made minor tweaks in the current formulation, and we have already submitted that protocol for clinical trials for boosters,” he said.

The pharma company said they aim to produce around 4-5 million doses per month, and this capacity can be quickly doubled. The company has 7 million doses approved and released by the Central Drug Laboratory in Kasauli.

Apart from India, Gennova aims to provide access to low-and middle-income countries around the world to blunt the spread of pandemics.

On the plans for the roll-out of the vaccine, Mehta said, “It depends upon what stand the government takes whether they would like to procure and then deploy or they would prefer it if we are ones to reach out to the private market. Currently, discussions are underway.”

When asked about the possible adverse event, Mehta said the extensive trials saw minor side effects. “We injected our product in at least 4,000 healthy volunteers, and we haven’t noticed events like myocarditis or any other cardiac issues among the trial volunteers. Though adverse events have been reported in other mRNA vaccines, we didn’t witness anything like that in our trials.”

He added that prequalifying the vaccine by the World Health Organisation (WHO) was the next step for the company.

GEMCOVAC-19 is a thermostable vaccine and can be stored between temperatures of 2 to 8 C, which makes it favourable for deployment in India and other developing nations, as it can be transported to the most remote parts easily.

In contrast, mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna need to be stored at sub-zero temperatures, which remains a challenge in lower and middle-income countries, officials said. On the pricing of the vaccine, he said that the government would decide on it.

mRNA vaccines are considered safe as mRNA is non-infectious, non-integrating in nature, and degraded by standard cellular mechanisms, Gennova claimed. Its technology provides flexibility to quickly tweak the vaccine for any existing or emerging virus variants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mRNA COVID vaccine COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp