Eight killed, several missing as landslide strikes Territorial Army camp in Manipur

NEW DELHI: At least eight persons were killed while many others were reported missing after a massive landslide struck a camp of the Territorial Army in Manipur’s Noney district.

Thirteen others were rescued and hospitalised. The tragedy occurred in the wee hours of Thursday. The number of people missing was said to be 46.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted, “Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let’s keep them in our prayers. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation.”



His Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma mourned the deaths and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.



Defence sources said the landslide had struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army, deployed near Tupul railway station for the protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.



“Full scale rescue operations are in progress by columns of Indian Army and Assam Rifles. Thirteen individuals have been rescued,” Nagaland’s Kohima-based defence spokesman Lt Col Sumit K Sharma said.



He said the injured were being treated at the Army medical unit in Noney. The evacuation of the critically-injured personnel is in progress. The flow of Ijai river has been affected due to the landslide, he said.

He also said that the rescue operations had been hampered by fresh landslides and bad weather.



“However, a concerted effort is underway. The Army helicopters are on standby waiting for the weather to clear,” he added. Locals said the debris obstructed the flow of Ijai and created a dam-like storage condition.



In an advisory, Noney Deputy Commissioner Haulianlal Guite asked people to stay alert and not venture out near the river. The district administration feared that if the situation further deteriorates, it will wreak havoc in the low-lying areas of district headquarters Noney.