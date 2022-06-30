STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Governments not toeing Hindutva 'not safe' under BJP-led dispensation at Centre': Yashwant Sinha

Addressing a meeting of DMK and its allies which extended support to him, Sinha said they (BJP) have found a scapegoat to occupy the 'exalted chair' of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha (File | EPS)

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition nominee for the next month's Presidential election, on Thursday alleged that any government which believes in the Constitution and secularism and does not believe in Hindutva is not safe in this country.

Addressing a meeting of DMK and its allies which extended support to him, Sinha said they (BJP) have found a scapegoat to occupy the 'exalted chair' of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Sinha said, "But what does this show? This shows that this ruling party at the Centre and the government of India have absolutely no respect for the federal structure of our Constitution."

They are violating one convention after convention of the Constitution, he alleged.

"I was listening to the speech of the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra and he was constantly talking of Hindutva and he was saying that we brought down this government because it did not believe in Hindutva. Which means that any government which believes in the Constitution, which does not believe in Hindutva but believes in secularism is not safe in this country," he said.

"Me agreeing to contest the Presidential election is 'a continuous struggle' against the alleged excesses of the Central government and the BJP that runs it. Until 2014, I was heading the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance," Sinha said and added that it was in sync with the tradition that a person from the Opposition should be helming it.

"Now, a ruling party member heads that committee. It is another matter that he happens to be my son (Jayant Sinha). But I have no hesitation in saying that this is a wrong practice," he said.

Sinha assured that he would strictly uphold the Constitution and its provisions if elected to the office of the President.

On his arrival at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam', Sinha was welcomed and taken into the party office by Stalin and he presided over a meet of his party and its allies which extended their support to the former Union Minister.

While Stalin hailed Sinha as a 'man of eminence', MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko said, 'We all are with you'.

Leaders of DMK's alliance parties, including the Congress party's (legislature party leader) K Selvaperunthagai, spoke assuring whole-hearted support to Sinha.

Representatives of the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi also promised support to Sinha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yashwant Sinha BJP DMK Shiv Sena Stalin Hindutva Presidential Elections Presidential Elections 2022 Presidential Polls Presidential Polls 2022
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp