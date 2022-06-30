'He became CM because of father's grace': SP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar takes potshots at Akhilesh

By PTI

BALLIA: Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar targeted SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, saying he had become the chief minister only by the grace of his father and that his party had not won any election under his leadership since 2014.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president also took swipes at Yadav over the SP's defeat in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur.

On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that the BJP was going to win all the 80 seats in the next Lok Sabha polls, Rajbhar said it could be possible if the opposition does not remain united.

"What kind of a contest can you expect from a party whose leader does not take part in the election campaign?" Rajbhar quipped, taking an apparent dig at Akhilesh, who did not campaign either in Azamgarh, the seat he had vacated, or Rampur vacated by Azam Khan.

When asked about his recent remarks that Akhilesh was doing politics from an air-conditioned room, Rajbhar told reporters, "He became the chief minister not on his own but by the grace of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav."

Known for making hard-hitting comments, Rajbhar further said, "Akhilesh Yadav should tell what work he has done so far on the ground. In how many villages he has held the meeting so far. Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shiv Pal Singh Yadav were aware of the situation on the ground."

"The 2012 assembly elections were held under the leadership of Mulayam Singh Yadav. In all the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections held in the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, be it in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022, he has lost," Rajbhar added.

The SP faced a defeat in the Legislative Council polls too.

"Akhilesh himself should clarify that so far he has not won a single election," Rajbhar said, adding "Mulayam Singh Yadav is the leader of the masses. Akhilesh Yadav has got politics from his father in legacy."

After protracted family feud, Akhilesh took over the reins of the SP in 2016.

An influential OBC leader, Rajbhar's party won six seats in the recent state polls as a constituent of the SP-led opposition coalition.

To a question over the SP's performance in the recent Lok Sabha by-elections, the SBSP chief said the Akhilesh Yadav-led party itself invited trouble.

"No one can win the election by declaring the candidate on the last day of nomination after the bugle of the election is sounded," he said.

Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali, the BSP nominee in Azamgarh bypoll, bagged over 2.5 lakh votes and caused a dent in the SP vote share, paving way for the victory of BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'.

Speaking about the 2024 next general elections, without naming the BJP, Rajbhar said those who wanted to form the government were working towards it.

On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim of winning 80 seats in the state the 2024 polls, the SBSP chief said if the attitude of the leaders of opposition parties does not change, the BJP may win the expected number of seats.

If Mayawati and Akhilesh fight separately, the BJP can win 80 seats, he added.

All opposition parties, including Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, should be united against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh to protect the Constitution and reservation, and in the interest of the backward classes and Dalits, the SBSP chief stressed.

In response to a question about the distribution of seats for the Parliamentary polls, Rajbhar said the SP should contest from 60 seats and give the remaining 20 to its allies.

He expressed confidence that the SBSP will be given five seats in the opposition grouping.