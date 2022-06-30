India rejects UN rights official’s remark on Teesta Setalvad’s arrest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dismissing the remarks by the UN Human Rights office over the arrest of Teesta Setalvad as “completely unwarranted”, India on Wednesday said they “constitute an interference” in the country’s independent judicial system.

“We have seen a comment by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the legal action against Teesta Setalvad and two other persons. The remarks are completely unwarranted and constitute interference in India’s independent judicial system,’” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

The MEA said authorities in India act against violations of law, strictly in accordance with established judicial processes. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, commenting on arrest of Mohammed Zubair, said that journalists should not be jailed for what they write, tweet or say.