Jammu and Kashmir leaders meet Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Mehbooba skips 

PDP chief and ex-J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Peoples Conference chief Sajjad Gani Lone skipped the event.

Published: 30th June 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Farooq Abdullah and other J&K leaders at a meeting convened by Lt-Gov | Express

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday asserted that the Amarnath pilgrimage is part of Kashmir’s culture, and every citizen of the Union Territory will ensure comfort of the pilgrims. The yatra discussed during a meeting convened by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. 

It was the first meeting of party leaders convened by J&K’s Lt Governor after the scrapping of Article 370. PDP chief and ex-J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Peoples Conference chief Sajjad Gani Lone skipped the event.

The meeting was attended by former J&K Chief Minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah, J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, J&K BJP chief Ravindra Raina, J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, and others. 

Bukhari told media that the leaders felt that the yatra will be a success. “We are hopeful that yatra will pass off smoothly as it used to take place in the past,” he said.

