STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand HC directs Home Secretary to improve electronic surveillance of court premises

“The Court has directed the State Government to do the security audit of all the courts on which we said that it will be done within a month,” said Additional Advocate General Sachin Kumar.

Published: 30th June 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand High Court

Jharkhand High Court (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

The Jharkhand High Court has directed Home Secretary Rajeev Arun Ekka to improve electronic surveillance at the court premises across the state. The Court, while hearing a PIL registered after taking suo-moto cognizance over the brazen murder of Manpreet Singh, a prime witness of a shootout incident which took place at Sidhgora in Jamshedpur on June 8, also directed the Home Secretary to pay proper attention to installation and maintenance of CCTVs in the court premises.

The bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad took notice of the incident and asked for a response from the state government. Notably, 3 armed assailants shot dead Manpreet Singh, 22, in his house after he returned from the Civil Court following his appearance as a witness in connection with a three-month-old shootout incident. The assailants broke into his house and shot him dead in front of his mother. They pumped several bullets into his body to eliminate him. The Court, after taking suo-moto cognizance into the matter, registered a PIL.

The court has asked the state government to reply whether a witness protection programme exists in the state and if yes, what steps have been taken by the government to protect witnesses.

The direction was given on Wednesday after the Home Secretary turned up before the Court in accordance with the direction given on Tuesday to let the court know about the steps taken by the state for ensuring security of the witnesses.

“The Court has directed the State Government to do the security audit of all the courts on which we said that it will be done within a month,” said Additional Advocate General Sachin Kumar adding that, “We informed the Court that Jharkhand Witness Protection Scheme is in force.”

“We also ensured the Court that separate funds will be provided to all the districts within the next three months,” said the AAG. The State Government, however, is already providing all the protection to the witnesses on-demand basis, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand High Court Home Secretary Rajeev Arun Ekka Manpreet Singh Shootout
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp