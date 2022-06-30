STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Journey towards one's decline begins when good fortune is misunderstood as accomplishment': Raj Thackeray's dig at Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray quit the top post following a rebellion by senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and the majority of the party MLAs.

Published: 30th June 2022 05:03 PM

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, his estranged cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray took a veiled dig at him through a cryptic tweet.

"When anyone misunderstands good fortune as one's accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one's decline," the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief said.

Uddhav Thackeray quit the top post following a rebellion by senior leader Eknath Shinde and the majority of the party MLAs.

Raj Thackeray, who had last month asked Uddhav Thackeray not to test his party's (MNS's) patience over the issue of loudspeakers, and reminded him that power is not permanent.

"No one has come with the ('tamrapat') copper plate of power. Even you have not, Uddhav Thackeray," he had said.

