STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata: No hospital bed available, former CPI-M MLA Dibakar Hansda lies on floor

Former CPI-M MLA Dibakar Hansda was admitted to a state-run district hospital on the condition that he would have to lie on the floor, his family has said.

Published: 30th June 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Former MLA Dibakar Hansda at Midnapore Medical College Hospital | Express

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Former CPI-M MLA Dibakar Hansda was admitted to a state-run district hospital on the condition that he would have to lie on the floor, his family has said. Hansda’s family members alleged that he was not even given a mattress, and they had to buy a plastic sheet and spread it on the floor for him.
Hansda posted his plight on social media. He said he underwent almost 28 hours of torment, before he was given a bed. Hansda was admitted to the hospital for gall bladder surgery.

Hansda was one of the CPI-M MLAs who won in the 2011 Assembly elections when many heavyweights of the party, including former chief minister Budhhadeb Bhattacharjee, were defeated by the strong anti-incumbency wave spearheaded by present Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Hansda served as an elected representative in the backward region between 2011 and 2016.

The former MLA arrived at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital on Sunday with his relatives. “Before his admission, we were told that there was no bed available. The hospital officials said if we could make arrangements for him to sleep on the floor, he would be admitted. We agreed,’’ a relative said, alleging that the hospital authorities did not even bother to provide a mattress. “We went to a nearby shop and purchased a plastic sheet for him to lie on,’’ he added.

Another relative recorded the plight on his cellphone and uploaded it on a social media platform. “After it went viral, many condemned the behaviour of the hospital authorities and criticised the government’s claim of a model healthcare facility in the state. The video clip finally caught the attention of the authorities,’’ said another relative.

Asked about the issue, hospital principal Panchanan Kundu said, “There is no facility for VIP patients in this healthcare centre. As soon as a bed was available, the ward in-charge arranged it for Hansda.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dibakar Hansda
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp