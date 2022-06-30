STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Malegaon blast case: NIA court rejects plea seeking cancellation of accused's bail

Dwivedi had secured bail in 2017, and one of the bail conditions was that he cannot leave the country without the court's permission.

Published: 30th June 2022 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Thursday rejected a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Sudhakar Dwivedi, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, for allegedly violating the bail conditions.

Dwivedi had secured bail in 2017, and one of the bail conditions was that he cannot leave the country without the court's permission.

Nisar Ahmed Bilal, the father of one of the victims and an intervener in the case, sought cancellation of the bail granted to Dwivedi, claiming that the latter had allegedly violated the bail conditions by travelling to Nepal without taking the court's permission In his plea, filed through advocate Shahid Nadeem, Bilal claimed that when he stumbled upon information about Dwivedi's visit to Nepal, he did his own research and found evidence for the same.

“Photographs of the said event (Nepal visit) were submitted with a request to the special public prosecutor that the NIA file an application for cancellation of bail.

However, no such action has been taken till today,” said the plea, which was filed in October last year.

Special judge A K Lahoti rejected the plea, but directed the accused not to breach the bail condition henceforth.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured on September 29, 2008, after an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque at Malegaon town in Nashik district, located about 200 kilometres from Mumbai.

Besides Dwivedi, other accused in the case include Lt Col Prasad Purohit, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Shudakar Diwedi, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni, all of whom are out on bail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudhakar Dwivedi National Investigation Agency Malegaon blast 2008 Malegaon blast
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp