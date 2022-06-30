'Money meant for schools, hospitals being used to buy legislators': AAP on Maharashtra crisis

By PTI

NAGPUR: Money meant for establishing schools and hospitals is being used to buy legislators, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi alleged on Thursday, reacting to the current political developments in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Nagpur, Atishi said that in present-day politics of the country, legislators elected by the people jump from one party to another.

"You see any state, how the BJP has formed government in Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Manipur. Selling and purchasing of legislators has become a common phenomenon," the AAP leader claimed.

"If thousands of crores of rupees are being spent to buy and sell legislators, where is this money coming from? This is public money. The money meant for building schools and hospitals is being used to purchase legislators," she said.

Asked about the AAP's move for the upcoming civic elections in Nagpur, where it has no presence, Atishi pointed out that though the party did not have presence in Delhi, Punjab and Surat (Gujarat), it was successful in each of these elections.

"People of Nagpur want change from the BJP. They voted for the BJP all these years because they had no alternative. Now they have a choice and the AAP is an alternative which will provide high-quality education and healthcare," she said.

The party will contest on all seats on its own to give the Delhi model to the people in the upcoming municipal elections, she said.

"The AAP has given its first guarantee to the people of Nagpur on June 18 to provide 15,000 litres of pure water free of cost. Today, we are giving them another guarantee, quality education," Atishi said.