On last day of monsoon session, Tejashwi Yadav forms 'mock government' on Bihar Assembly premises

The farce was enacted on the assembly premises by opposition MLAs on the final day of the monsoon session.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Thursday elected the head of a mock government which comprised only members of his party and alliance partners.

The farce was enacted on the assembly premises by opposition MLAs on the final day of the monsoon session.

The legislators seemed to have had enough of sombre protests against Centre's armed forces recruitment scheme 'Agnipath', a discussion on which was demanded but rejected outright by Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition, staged a walkout in the post-lunch session, accusing the speaker of "tanashahi" (showing a dictatorial streak).

Other MLAs followed him to his chamber soon after.

CPI(ML) legislator Mehboob Alam then moved a "motion" to replace the "sarkaari" (government's) speaker who was running the House "as per the agenda of Nagpur", an allusion to the RSS headquarters.

Yadav said he "proposed" the name of veteran RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as speaker who got "elected unopposed".

Chaudhary "invited" Yadav to prove majority and told the gathering that the RJD, the Left and the Congress, an estranged ally, together had "sufficient numbers".

Thus began the "proceedings" and the "government" brought in "bills" for discussion.

The levity was frowned upon by members of the ruling NDA when they came to learn about the drama and they wondered if the "immaturity" of the young leader had rubbed off on the entire opposition.

