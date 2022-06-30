Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar receives death threat; police tightens up security across state

By PTI

THANE: Ambernath MLA Balaji Kinikar, who is with the rebel camp of Shiv Sena legislators led by Eknath Shinde, has received a death threat, following which a probe is launched, police said on Wednesday.

The anonymous letter was received at Kinikar's office at Ambernath in the Thane district earlier in the day.

The letter alleged that Kinikar has been "troubling" Shivsainiks in Ambernath and hence he will be killed one day, a police official said quoting the letter.

Kinikar's personal assistant who received the letter has lodged a complaint with police which is being probed.

Meanwhile, posters stating that Kinikar is a "betrayer" have come up in Ambernath.

Meanwhile, Police have tightened security at the residences and offices of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in the wake of the resignation of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde are expected to reach Mumbai on Thursday morning.

A chartered flight carrying them landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night.

They are currently staying in a five-star hotel at Dona Paula near Panaji.

Police are on alert to avoid any untoward incident across Maharashtra following the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray, an official said.

"Security at the residences and offices of rebel MLAs has been increased. Police personnel and SRPF have been deployed at all the important locations," the official said.

Police fear that Shiv Sena cadres will come out on the streets to stage protests against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and security has been tightened accordingly.

Mumbai Police have stepped up security near Vidhan Bhavan ahead of the floor test slated for Thursday and along the route that the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena are likely to take from the airport, an official said on Wednesday.

Police have imposed section 144 of the CrPC banning the assembly of five or more persons and will not allow anybody to gather near the Vidhan Bhavan and surrounding areas in south Mumbai.

Adequate police bandobast will be deployed along the route the Shiv Sena dissidents led by Eknath Shinde will take from the Mumbai airport to reach the Vidhan Bhavan Complex, the official said.

"Police and traffic police are on high alert anticipating protests by Shiv Sena supporters against the rebel MLAs when they will travel towards the Vidhan Bhavan," he said.

He also said traffic police will ensure that buses carrying the dissident MLAs reach the Vidhan Bhavan safely without any hurdles.

"Though there is no official communication about the transport plan of the rebels yet, a green corridor may be created for the movement of the buses of the dissidents," the official said.

Security has also been stepped up in important pockets of the metropolis.

As a precautionary measure, notices have been issued by the police under section 149 of the CrPC to more than 300 leaders and workers of all prominent political parties, he said.

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of more than five persons under section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act are already in place.

The official said the security at the residences and offices of all the rebel MLAs has been beefed up across Mumbai and other parts of the state.