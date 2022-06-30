STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SII seeks nod to export 32.4 lakh doses of its Covid vaccine Covovax to US

The sources said it will be the first instance of any Indian manufacturer's vaccine -- Covid or non-Covid -- to be exported to the US.

Published: 30th June 2022 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Vaccine

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute has sought the Centre's approval to export 32.4 lakh doses of the COVID-19 jab Covovax under the brand name Nuvaxovid to the US, which will be the first vaccine to be exported to the country by any Indian manufacturer, official sources said on Thursday.

According to a communication sent to the government by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the SII, the shipment is likely to be dispatched on July 3 if due approval come in time, an official source told PTI.

The sources said it will be the first instance of any Indian manufacturer's vaccine -- Covid or non-Covid -- to be exported to the US.

"It is a matter of pride for us and our country that in line with clarion call of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's 'Making in India for the world' and under leadership of our CEO, Dr Adar C.

Poonawalla, our made in India world class Covovax vaccine will be the first life-saving vaccine of our country to be exported to United States of America.

Also, our firm is committed to fulfill the dream of our PM to make India a pharmacy hub of the world," Singh has said in his communication, according to an official source.

On December 28, 2021, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults, and in the 12-17 year age group on March 9 this year.

On June 29, the drug regulator approved it for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years.

Covovax is manufactured through technology transfer from Novavax and is approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization.

It was granted emergency use listing by the World Health Organization on December 2017, 2020.

In August 2020, the US-based vaccine maker Novavax Inc had announced a licence agreement with SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in India and low and middle-income countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covovax Serum Institute
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das describes cryptocurrencies as 'clear danger'
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | AP)
Bumrah to captain India in fifth Test against England
Veena & Vani celebrate after passing the Inter exams in Hyderabad on Tuesday
Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp