Udaipur murder: Pakistan angle emerges in tailor beheading

JAIPUR: An international angle emerged in the barbaric killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two Islamists on Tuesday. Initial probe by the National Investigation Agency and Rajasthan police revealed that one of the killers has links with an extremist Sunni group in Pakistan and had undergone training there a few years ago.

“Ghouse Mohammad has links with Karachi-based Dawat- e-Islami,” said Rajasthan DGP M L Lather. The possibility of the second killer, Riyaz Jabbar, too having terror links can’t be ruled out, he added. Both the culprits were arrested on Tuesday and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Three others have also been detained for their alleged involvement in the heinous crime.

Confirming the international terror link, Rajasthan home minister Rajendra Yadav said Mohammad went to Karachi in 2014 and stayed there for 45 days. The mobile numbers of several people in Pakistan and some Arab countries were stored on his phone and he was in constant touch with 10 persons in Pakistan. “The Udaipur killing was carried out to spread instability and create an atmosphere of fear and riots,” the minister added. The Union Home Ministry has directed the NIA to take over the investigation.