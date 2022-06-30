Udaipur murder: Three held for hate speech in Rajasthan's Ajmer; link with tailor's killing probed

By PTI

JAIPUR: Police in Rajasthan's Ajmer have arrested three people, including a cleric, for delivering a hate speech in which they allegedly called for beheading to avenge the insult to Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

Police are suspecting that the hate speech delivered from the main entry gate of the Ajmer dargah on June 17 could have played a role in provoking the two people who murdered a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday as the duo raised the same slogan that was chanted during the speech, sources in the police department said.

Dargah police station SHO Dhanveer Singh identified the three arrested men as Fakar Jamali, a cleric, Riyaz and Tazim.

They were held on Wednesday night, he said.

Ajmer Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said the main accused Gohar Chisti is absconding and being searched.

"They (the arrested) were present with Gohar Chisti during the hate speech which was delivered from the Nizam gate of the Ajmer dargah," SHO Singh said.

The rally on June 17 was taken out against the controversial remark by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Shortly before the rally began, Gohar and others addressed the gathering and allegedly called for avenging the insult to the Prophet.

Another police official, who did not wish to be named, said it is being probed whether the four people had any role in provoking the murderers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

In a complaint lodged by a constable of the Dargah police station, he alleged that Gohar had provoked the people with the slogan "Gustakhi e Nabi ki Ek Hi Saza, Sar Tan se Juda Sar Tan se Juda," (there is only punishment for insult to the Prophet, beheading) using loudspeaker.

The constable had said provoking mob for violence and calling for murder came under the category of cognisable offences.

The case was registered under IPC sections 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 143 and 149 (unlawful assembly).

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed by two men on June 25 at his shop located in Mal Das street near Hathi Police in Udaipur.

One of them also shot a video of the crime.

They also raised a slogan.

Two people Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested for the murder.

Akhtari had also allegedly shot a video on June 17 - he released it after the murder on June 28 - in which he is seen threatening and calling for beheading those who insult Prophet Mohammad.

Meanwhile, thousands of people took out a march in Udaipur and shopkeepers downed shutters in Jaipur on Thursday, protesting over the murder.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the tailor's family and told reporters outside the house that he wanted to National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file the charge sheet in a fast-track court as soon as possible, so that the culprits are brought to justice.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the "beheading".

The tailor had earlier told local police that he had received threats over a social media post shared from his account, apparently "supporting" BJP leader Nupur Sharma's provocative remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Curfew remained clamped in seven police station areas of Udaipur on Thursday.

But police relaxed restrictions with the organisers -- the Sarv Hindu Samaj -- saying they wanted to hold a "silent march."

But, as they marched from the Town Hall to the Collectorate, some protesters raised slogans like "Jai Jai Shri Ram", "Madarse Band Karo" (close down madrassas), "Hinduon Ki Hatya Band Karo" (end murder of Hindus), and "Rajasthan Sarkar Neend Se Jago" (wake up, Rajasthan government).

A large police force was deployed.

A minor scuffle was reported during the rally, but police said it was peaceful.

CM Gehlot spoke to the family members and relatives of Kanhaiya Lal at their home in Udaipur's sector 14.

He was accompanied by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat and DGP M L Lather.

Asked by reporters about the "failure" of police to provide security to Kanhaiya Lal despite his complaint, the CM Ashok Gehlot said this will become clear during the NIA investigation.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) should take up this case in a fast-track court. The charge sheet should be filed as soon as possible so that punishment can be awarded," he said.

He said the incident has shaken the entire country.

"The accused were caught and the police and Special Operations Group (SOG) did a good job," he said.

Hours after the murder on Tuesday, a police team nabbed Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, the two men seen in the video clip of the brutal killing.

Police now say that at least one of them has links with a Pakistan-based organisation.

In Jaipur, markets remained closed after a 'bandh' call given by a traders' body and the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

Apart from markets in the walled city, those in Khatipura, Vaishali Nagar, Rajapark, Tonk Road, Bajaj Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and other areas were also shut.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. The markets are closed and the situation is peaceful," Additional DCP North Dharmendra Sagar said.

The additional police force was sent to Udaipur after the murder that triggered communal tension and stray incidents of violence.

Two officers of the additional director general rank and a deputy inspector general are camping in the city to monitor the situation, officials said.