Yashwant Sinha to meet KCR after Telangana Rashtra Samithi lends support

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) lent support to his candidature for the Presidential race as the Opposition nominee, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday said he would visit Telangana on July 18 as part of his campaign. Sinha will meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). The visit assumes significance in the backdrop of KCR’s bid to gain foothold in national politics.

Though TRS has always been ‘equidistant’ from both BJP and Congress, the party has sided with the Modi government on several occasions. It had backed the NDA in the 2017 Presidential elections.

Ahead of the assembly polls in 2023, TRS perceives the BJP as its principal opponent as the latter has been expanding its footprints in the state.

This justifies the party’s backing of Sinha. Party sources told this newspaper that Sinha’s visit to the state could be seen as a sign of thaw between TRS and other opposition parties.

An Opposition leader on the condition of anonymity told this newspaper that TRS had no other option than to support the opposition candidate, as the BJP reached its doors.