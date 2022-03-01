STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,000 notified monuments to get pvt operators

“We are targeting about 1,000 historical sites or monuments across states to be placed under Monument Mitra schemes or some other variants.

Red Fort lit up at night

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union culture ministry is working on a plan to hand over about 1,000 notified heritage sites and monuments to private players or non-government organisations for maintenance under a special arrangement such as the Monument Mitra  (adopt a heritage) scheme.          

“We are targeting about 1,000 historical sites or monuments across states to be placed under Monument Mitra schemes or some other variants. We are working on it. This modal will help to spruce up several monuments such as Purana Quila and Safdarjung Tomb (in Delhi). They are not in very good state. Once improved, we can promote them for tourism promotion,” said a senior official.   

The Monument Mitra project was envisioned to provide an enhanced tourism experience and also to ensure quality and inclusive provision of amenities and facilities at heritage sites According to the ministry, the government has signed MoUs with private entities for more than 24 sites such as Dara Shikoh Library Building (Delhi), Aguada Fort (Goa),  Bara Lao ka Gumbad (Delhi), Rani-ki-Vav (Gujarat), Tomb of Abdur Rahim Khan-i-Khana (Delhi), Gandikota Fort (Andhra Pradesh), Red Fort (Delhi), and Ajanta Caves (Maharashtra).

The officials said that besides better upkeep and creation of amenities, such initiatives would lead to huge employment generation. “Once we are successful, the states and municipal bodies will also follow and project tourism opportunities,” said the official.  

