36 Kerala students stranded in Ukraine evacuated, says state govt

These students were brought back under 'Operation Ganga'.

Published: 01st March 2022 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian students returning from war-hit Ukraine (Photo | ENS)

By ANI

KOCHI: As many as 36 students hailing from Kerala arrived from Ukraine on Monday evening and 25 of them left for Kochi and the rest for Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala government tweeted on Tuesday, "Kerala students update: Among 36 students arrived from Ukraine to Delhi yesterday evening, 25 left for kochi by Vistara UK 883 at 5.35 (arrival 8.45) and 11 left for Trivandrum by Vistara UK 895 at 8.10 (arrival 11.25)."

These students were brought back under 'Operation Ganga'. The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday advised its nationals to leave the capital city Kyiv "urgently today" amid the deteriorating security situation due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

"Advisory to Indians in Kyiv: All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

Kerala students stuck in Kharkiv complain of authorities' cold response

A special evacuation flight will depart from New Delhi to Kosice, Slovakia today to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will be on-board the flight, travelling as a special envoy of the Indian Government to oversee the evacuation.

The SpiceJet flight is scheduled to depart at 3:30 PM from New Delhi and is scheduled to arrive in Kosice, Slovakia at 7:50 PM IST.

