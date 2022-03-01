'Every minute is precious,' says Rahul Gandhi to Centre on evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reminded the Centre of the need for a strategic plan for the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

Rahul's remark comes after an Indian student hailing from Karnataka's Chalageri village in Haveri district Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar was killed in shelling at Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine.

The Congress leader took to Twitter to express his condolences to the family and friends of Naveen.

"Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," he said.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the Centre needs a strategic plan for the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine as he affirmed, "Every minute is precious."

On Monday, the Congress leader sought the Centre to urgently share its detailed evacuation plan with the Indians stranded in Ukraine as well as with their families.

Rahul Gandhi noted that the conditions of Indians stranded in Ukraine are worsening. Yet, the Centre is not taking effective steps to bring them home. As usual, PM is MIA (Missing in Action).

"My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this. GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can’t abandon our own people," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.