STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Above normal maximum temperatures 'most likely' over many places in central, western India: IMD

The IMD said that the number of heat waves in the Indo-Gangetic plains is likely to be lower than normal during the period.

Published: 01st March 2022 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Heat Wave

For representational Image (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Above normal maximum temperatures are "most likely" over many places in western as well as adjoining areas of central and northwest India and parts of the northeast during the March to May period, the IMD said on Tuesday.

The number of heat waves in the Indo-Gangetic plains is likely to be lower than normal during the period, the India Meteorological Department said.

It also said the maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, major parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. "Above normal temperatures are expected in the extreme northeast areas of the country during the period," it said.

No heat wave is predicted in March in the northern plains. Slightly higher than normal maximum temperature is likely in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh in March, the IMD said.

Minimum temperature expected to be above normal in most parts of northwest and west India. For the plains, a "heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A "severe" heat wave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. The IMD also said India recorded 44 percent more rainfall in the winter season.

Heavy rainfall events (15) in the country in February were the lowest in four years, it said, adding that most heavy rainfall events were concentrated in Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir. The country saw 18 events each of heavy rainfall in 2021 and 2020 and 82 in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat wave IMD Indo Gangetic plains Summer
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp