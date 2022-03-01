BJP used militants to capture booths, threaten voters: Rival candidates in Manipur

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The non-BJP candidates of Manipur’s Henglep seat in the hill district of Churachandpur jointly moved the Election Commission alleging that the militants captured booths and prevented voters from exercising their franchise at the behest of the ruling BJP during the first phase elections on Monday.

In a complaint lodged with the District Election Officer, Congress, National People’s Party (NPP), Janata Dal (United) and Shiv Sena candidates named Kuki National Front (MC), Kuki National Front (Zougam), Kuki National Front (Samuel) and Kuki National Army as the ruckus-causing militant groups, which signed separate suspension of operation agreements with the government earlier.

“The cadres of banned militant groups…captured polling booths in multiple polling stations...These militants, who acted in support of BJP candidates, intimidated and threatened voters and supporters of Shiv Sena, NPP and INC candidates and also snatched their voter slips and prevented them from casting votes in various polling stations,” the complaint reads.

“As such as per 135A, 58 & 58A of the Representative of the Peoples Act, 1951, the voting listed under the following polling stations should be declared null and void and fresh poll may be conducted along with tight security arrangement for free and fair voting,” the candidates wrote in the complaint.

They alleged the incidents had occurred in 23 polling stations and submitted photographic evidence.

The candidates alleged the militants controlled the polling stations and monitored EVMs and the movement of voters even as the polling officials and security personnel deployed to ensure free and fair polls remained mute spectators, allowing the illegal activities of the militants.

“The proof of booths captured may be verified from available webcam videos,” the complaint further reads.

The complainants were T Thangzalam Haokip of Shiv Sena, Nehminthang Haokip of NPP, T Manga Vaiphei of Congress and Genneikhup Vaiphei of JD-U.