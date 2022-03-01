BSP's list of candidates for UP polls resembles 'Muslim league', says Adityanath

By PTI

GORAKHPUR/DEORIA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the opposition of playing politics of "appeasement" and alleged that the Bahujan Samaj Party's list of candidates for the state polls resembled a "Muslim league".

Addressing a series of meetings in the poll-bound state, he said the opposition parties are spreading hatred among communities to increase their votebank.

"While the Samajwadi Party's (SP) candidate list gives a clear message that the party is not ready to leave criminals, goons and rioters, the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) list of candidates resembles a 'Muslim league'. This proves that they will not give equal representation to all sections and regions," he said during public meetings at Pathardeva, Salempur and Rudrapur assembly constituencies in Deoria.

Targeting the alleged appeasement policy of the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said under the earlier regime, electricity was provided on the occasions of Eid-Bakrid, while there were power cuts during Holi and Deepawali in the state.

"For the first time, government schemes are reaching every individual in the state under the BJP government," he said.

The chief minister further said people have rejected the "hardcore dynasts" and 'lotus' (BJP election symbol) is sure to bloom at every booth of Gorakhpur.

Addressing an election rally in Pipraich assembly constituency, he termed it as "futile" to trust the opportunist leaders who keep changing friends with every election, referring to SP-BSP and SP-Congress alliances in earlier elections in the state.

"Our government's sentiments are with every section of the society, but SP's support base is with terrorists. The previous Samajwadi Party government was the first to withdraw terror cases," he alleged.

Claiming that all-around development has been done by his government in the state, the BJP leader said, "If our double engine government comes to power again, all women of over 60 years of age can travel for free in state-run buses."

He also emphasised the fact that no riots took place in the state under his governance, nor did women or businessmen suffered harassment.

"We did what we said. We also promise to provide government jobs or employment to one youth of every family in the next five years," he added.

At another election meeting in Deoria, Adityanath accused the opposition parties of "doing politics of appeasement and spreading hatred among communities to increase their votebank", adding that their candidate lists reflect their "vested interests".

Reiterating that SP and BSP's rule was synonymous with anarchy, terror and hooliganism, he said, "Whenever they (SP, BSP) ruled, riots took place. No riots took place in the last five years, while 700 riots took place during SP government and 364 riots during BSP's rule."

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister added that the BJP has attained an inaccessible lead in the first five phases of the ongoing assembly polls and the party is poised well to hit a 'sixer' in the final phases to romp home with 300-plus seats.