Bulli Bai app case: Accused Vishal Jha denied bail by sessions court

The Bulli Bai app had made public the details of several Muslim women in a bid to malign them, allowing users to participate in their 'auction'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday denied bail to an accused in the Bulli Bai app case.

This was the second attempt of the accused Vishal Jha to seek bail, with his earlier plea being rejected by a magistrate court.

On Monday, additional sessions judge S J Gharat denied him bail, though a detailed order has not been made available as yet.

Jha was held by Mumbai police's cyber wing in January.

