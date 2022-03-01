STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chirag vows to contest polls from uncle’s seat

Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and his nephew Chirag Paswan are set to clash again after the latter’s announcement to contest the next general election from Hajipur.

Published: 01st March 2022

LJP president Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and his nephew Chirag Paswan are set to clash again after the latter’s announcement to contest the next general election from Hajipur. At present Chirag is an MP from Jamui. His uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras represents the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat. Hajipur has been the tradition seat of the Paswans.

Chirag’s father Ram Vilas Paswan left Hajipur for Paras, who was elected as MP in 2019. At present, Paras is the union minister and national chief of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. At a ‘milan samaroh’ in Hajipur, Chirag said that he would contest the next Lok Sabha election from Hajipur and not from Jamui which he has been representing since 2014.

“It was a wrong decision of mine that I advocated for uncle Paras to be fielded from Hajipur seat in 2019. My parents wanted me to be fielded from Hajipur but I pleaded for my uncle, which was perhaps the biggest mistake of my life,” Chirag said on Sunday. 

Both Chirag and Paras are at logger heads following the break up in the LJP. Chirag blames Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the split in the LJP founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000.  Reacting to Chirag’s willingness to contest from Hajipur, Paras said that he was little bothered about who was contesting from where. “I got elected with the support of the people, who have faith in my leadership,” he said.

