Commercial LPG cylinder prices increased by Rs 105

No increase in domestic LPG cylinder.

NEW DELHI: The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by Rs 105 in Delhi from March 1.

With this increase, 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday.

The price of 5 kg cylinder also increased by Rs 27. Now 5 kg cylinder will cost Rs 569 in Delhi. No increase in domestic LPG cylinder.

LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India.

Notably, National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 on February 1.

