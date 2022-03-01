STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corruption case: Court allows CBI to record Anil Deshmukh's statement in prison

Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, is presently in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Published: 01st March 2022 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here has granted the CBI permission to record statement of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case against him.

Special CBI judge R N Rokade on Monday allowed the probe agency to record Deshmukh's statement in Arthur road jail where he is lodged.

CBI officers can meet him for three days form March 3.

The statement would be recorded in the presence of a prison officer deputed by Arthur Road jail superintendent.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, who was then home minister, had asked some select police officers in Mumbai to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars.

Deshmukh denied the allegations but had to step down from his post.

The CBI lodged an FIR after conducting a preliminary enquiry.

