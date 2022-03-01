Didi extends support to govt, wants all-party meet

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set aside domestic disagreements and to convene an all-party meeting for dealing with the ongoing crisis related to Ukraine.

One of Modi’s fiercest critics, Mamata extended her ‘unconditional support’ to the PM while keeping aside ‘domestic disagreements’ in this period of crisis. ‘’I invite your kind personal attention to a facet of our national life... In times of grave international crisis, we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation. We do this to make sure that our dignity as a nation remains unchallenged. We do this to ensure that the principles on which we conduct our foreign affairs continue to be stable in global arena,’’ Mamata wrote in her letter.

‘‘As a senior chief minister in our cooperative federalism and as a leader of a national political party, I reiterate our adherence to this long-standing norm of our polity during the current international crisis of the Ukraine war.’’ At the same time, the chief minister also expressed concerns on India’s general stand on the Ukraine war.

“Since Independence, India has been known for her commitment to international peace and non-aggression and rejection of trans-border invasion and interference. I am sure that in steering our diplomatic affairs during the current crisis, you will lead us on the basis of those abiding principles.”

Later, while addressing the inauguration of the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair, the bengal chief minister said India has a long-established tradition of opposing aggression and added “we are in favour of world peace”.

The letter from Mamata was a marked departure from her previous missives to the prime minister. The Bengal CM’s message also comes at a time when other opposition parties are also clamouring for more help from the government.