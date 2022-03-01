STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elgar case: Sudha Bharadwaj seeks court's permission to shift back to Mumbai

The special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases, while passing the release order, had directed that she shall not leave Mumbai without permission.

Published: 01st March 2022 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Human rights lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj. (Youtube Screenshot)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sudha Bharadwaj, recently released on bail in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, on Tuesday filed an application before a court seeking permission to live in suburban Mumbai.

Bharadwaj was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in December 2021.

The special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases, while passing the release order, had directed that she shall not leave Mumbai without permission.

Bharadwaj had then requested the court to allow her to live in neighbouring Thane instead, saying finding accommodation in Mumbai was very expensive.

The court had granted the request.

In the latest plea, Bharadwaj sought the court's permission to live in Mumbai's Oshiwara suburb with a friend.

Special Judge D E Kothalikar has asked the NIA lawyer to file its say.

Meanwhile, Dalit scholar and activist Anand Teltumbde, another accused in the case, has filed an application seeking a cot inside the prison as he suffers from multiple ailments.

The court directed his lawyer to serve a copy of the application to the superintendent of Taloja jail, where Teltumbde is lodged under judicial custody.

The jail superintendent shall submit his report at the next hearing, the court said.

The matter has been adjourned for hearing to March 15.

Bharadwaj, Teltumbde and several other Left-leaning activists and writers were arrested for alleged links to Maoists following the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune in December 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudha Bharadwaj Elgar Parishad
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp