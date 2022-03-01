STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa: COVID experts' committee favours resumption of indoor activities sans restrictions

If accepted, the recommendation will provide a big relief to indoor activities like casinos and theatres.

Published: 01st March 2022 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Given the declining COVID-19 graph in Goa, the experts committee of the state government on Monday recommended that access to indoor activities be allowed to the fully-vaccinated people and all restrictions on such facilities lifted, a member said.

The committee has also recommended that schools be allowed to function with a hundred per cent capacity, doing away with the required social distancing between students.

Goa on Monday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,45,019, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,801, an official said.

The indoor activities are currently allowed with a fifty per cent capacity to ensure social distancing.

The committee on Monday proposed that the indoor activity could be allowed to operate with 100% capacity provided the participants carry the double vaccination certificate, said Dr Shekhar Salkar, a member of the committee.

He said this recommendation will be forwarded to the state government which will take a final call.

Salkar said that the committee made this recommendation considering the dip in the COVID-19 cases.

He said there are no hospital admissions and the state government has already shut down the COVID treatment facility at the Super Speciality Block of the Goa Medical College and Hospital as there are only five patients.

All the five patients are shifted to the main Goa Medical College building, he said.

Salkar said that the committee has also proposed that schools can function with a hundred per cent capacity, doing away with the required social distancing between the students.

He said commercial activities like saloons, spas, swimming pools and gymnasiums can function with full capacity.

"The experts' committee reviewed the third wave condition which shows that 80 per cent of the patients were found infected with the Omicron variant and the rest with the delta variant," he added.

