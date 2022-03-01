STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health ministry relaxes travel norms for evacuees

The Centre on Monday revised its international travel advisory exempting Indian evacuees from pre-boarding RT-PCR test and uploading Covid vaccination certificates on the Air Suvidha portal. 

Published: 01st March 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:25 AM

Joint Secretary (Health Department) Lav Agarwal

Joint Secretary (Health Department) Lav Agarwal. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

 

“Indian nationals not fulfilling either of the mandatory requirements (pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test report or fully vaccinated certificate) as laid down in the present ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ have been exempted from uploading these documents on Air-Suvidha Portal before departure to India,” said Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal in a letter to the MEA Joint Secretary G. Balasubramanian.

“Further, individuals who have completed their Covid vaccination (irrespective of the country of departure/ vaccination) have been allowed to leave the arrival airport with the advice to self-monitor their health for the next 14 days.”  

