Health ministry relaxes travel norms for evacuees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday revised its international travel advisory exempting Indian evacuees from pre-boarding RT-PCR test and uploading Covid vaccination certificates on the Air Suvidha portal.

“Indian nationals not fulfilling either of the mandatory requirements (pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test report or fully vaccinated certificate) as laid down in the present ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ have been exempted from uploading these documents on Air-Suvidha Portal before departure to India,” said Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal in a letter to the MEA Joint Secretary G. Balasubramanian.

“Further, individuals who have completed their Covid vaccination (irrespective of the country of departure/ vaccination) have been allowed to leave the arrival airport with the advice to self-monitor their health for the next 14 days.”