Indian student from Haveri district in Karnataka killed in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

HAVERI: Karnataka student from Haveri district died in an attack by Russian force at Kharkiv city of Ukraine on Tuesday morning. From the last two days, the Russian force entered Ukraine's second-largest city and build pressure on the Ukrainian government the Russian force has begun the attack on civilians too.

According to the Chief Minister’s office from Karnataka, the deceased has been identified as Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, 21, from Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district. He was studying medicine at Kharkiv National Medical University for the last four years.

It is said Naveen, who stepped out from Arkhitektora Beketova Metro station bunker to bring groceries, died in a shell attack on the street of Kharkiv. One of his friends from Ranebennur Praveen who is also studying first-year medicine informed this to the deceased family member. The incident took place around 7 am of local Ukraine time.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed the death and tweeted “With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family.”

Deceased Naveen's friends confirmed to his family members that the body has been shifted to a mortuary in Kharkiv city.

Family members in Chalageri are very depressed, villagers, friends and relatives gathered in front of his house in the village.

Speaking to a cousin of Naveen MEA officials confirmed the death and said when Naveen stepped out to buy groceries, there was shelling and unfortunately he was killed. “As it is a war zone they are not able to bring the body now. They will make all efforts to preserve the body and bring it back to India as early as possible ”, said the MEA office.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Naveen’s father Shekarappa Gyanagoudar and expressed condolences and informed family that they are making all efforts to bring his mortal remains to India.